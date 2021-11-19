Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,781 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56.

On Friday, October 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20.

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63.

NYSE SNOW opened at $397.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

