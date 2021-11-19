SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $9.49 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

