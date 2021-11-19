SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 699 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $401.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $402.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.