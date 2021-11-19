SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 255 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $287.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.40 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

