Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.
SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.
SQM stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
