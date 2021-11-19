Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.