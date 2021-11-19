Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($30.68) to €30.00 ($34.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($38.64) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 128,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

