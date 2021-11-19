Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 883,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 75,473 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

