Solrise Finance Price Hits $0.58 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and $529,525.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00093192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.99 or 0.07231183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.72 or 0.99596805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,257,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.