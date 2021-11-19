SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.56 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $54.56 million and $5.50 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00104258 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004431 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

