Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $480.21

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 480.21 ($6.27) and traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 491 ($6.41), with a volume of 77,783 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £275.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 512.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

