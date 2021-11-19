Sonar (PING) Market Cap Tops $20.34 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sonar has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $362,453.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

