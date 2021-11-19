Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 64,117 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,117 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,488,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 61,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

