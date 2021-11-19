Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 23,041 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

