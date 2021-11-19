Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 66,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,398. The stock has a market cap of $353.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

