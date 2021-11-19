Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $47.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,743.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,398.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,395.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

