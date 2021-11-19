Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

