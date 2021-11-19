Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post $26.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.53 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SFST stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $65.39.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

