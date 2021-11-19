Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $300,946. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

