Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NYSE:SWX opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

