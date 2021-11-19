SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,789,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QUS stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $100.51 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.