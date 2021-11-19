SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

