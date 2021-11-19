SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $103.83 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

