SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.