Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Ulf Quellmann Purchases 5 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Ulf Quellmann acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,929 ($51.33) per share, with a total value of £196.45 ($256.66).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,768 ($49.23) on Friday. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,613 ($34.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,823.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,795.12.

Get Spectris alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.22) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,737.50 ($48.83).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.