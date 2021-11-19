Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS SEPJF traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

