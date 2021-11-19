Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Get Spire alerts:

SPIR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 738,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,106. Spire has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.