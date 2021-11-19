Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

