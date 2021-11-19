SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SQIDF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

