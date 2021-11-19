Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Square by 68.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,989,000 after purchasing an additional 224,481 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $259,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 456.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $281,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

