SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $85.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SSNC opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $79.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

