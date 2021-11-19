STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
STAA stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.29 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.77.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
