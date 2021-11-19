STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

STAA stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.29 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.77.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

