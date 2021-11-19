Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 5,472 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 67,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

