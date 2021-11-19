Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.64.

SWK stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.25. 1,364,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

