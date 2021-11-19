Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.52. Stantec also posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Stantec by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.10. 44,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,501. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

