Star Bulk Carriers’ (SBLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $34.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.03%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 132.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

