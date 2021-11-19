State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,054. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.