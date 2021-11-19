State Street Corp Acquires 2,534 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.30% of Atrion worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $786.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $727.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.74. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

