State Street Corp Sells 15,450 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $694.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

