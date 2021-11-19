Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.80. Stem shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 78,798 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $368,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,917. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,719,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

