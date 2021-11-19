Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $61.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.