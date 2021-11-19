Steven M. Spurlock Sells 32,455 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,315,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMPL opened at $68.47 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $3,507,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

