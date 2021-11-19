Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $529.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.00 million and the lowest is $523.50 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

SHOO traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.