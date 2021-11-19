Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $26.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COOK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70. Traeger has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.