Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the typical volume of 271 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $18,438,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 187.2% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 652,240 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 109.6% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 383,626 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. 199,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,152. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

