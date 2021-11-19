StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $71,946 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. 7,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,054. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $142.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

