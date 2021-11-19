Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Stratasys worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

