Strike Price Hits $49.83 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $49.83 or 0.00085810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $150.06 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00092884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.51 or 0.07357369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,058.12 or 0.99977515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

