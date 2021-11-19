Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.43. 10,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,190. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

