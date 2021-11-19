Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 18,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

