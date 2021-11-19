Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the October 14th total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.4 days.

Shares of SURDF stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

